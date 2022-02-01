Sania Mirza posts pic with sweet caption to wish Shoaib Malik on his birthday

Sania Mirza often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts that create a buzz. In her latest share, she took to the social media platform to post a sweet and witty message for her husband Shoaib Malik. In her message, she wished him on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday from us to you. May you continue to age backwards and give everyone a complex including me, @realshoaibmalik [Shoaib Malik],” she wrote and shared an image. The picture shows Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik with their adorable son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared, a little over an hour ago, has gathered more than 65,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many to post sweet comments. Just like this post by Sagarika Ghatge Khan. “Happy happy Happiest birthday,” she wrote. Suresh Raina too joined to share his comment. He simply wrote “Happy Birthday.” Many too posted their wishes for Shoaib Malik while reacting to Sania Mirza’s Instagram post.

“Beautiful caption,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww,” posted another.

