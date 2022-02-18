Sania Mirza shares adorably funny Instagram video on self-love. Watch

The various Instagram filters are super fun to use. There are also many who regularly use those features to share amusing videos. Among them is Sania Mirza, who is known for taking part is different trends and using new filters while sharing her Instagram Reels or posts. Case in point, the latest share that shows her imparting an important lesson on self-love.

“Self love before any love,” she wrote while posting the video. She also added a heart emoticon along with the caption. Her share is complete with two hashtags. They're #reelitfeelit and #reelsofinstagram. In the video, she lip-syncs to a conversation about loving oneself

Take a look at the video:

Sania Mirza posted the video a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated tons of likes. Till now, it has gathered nearly 33,000 likes, including one from filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder. Many also showcased their reactions with hearts or fire emoticons. Some also shared laughing out loud emojis.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Agree,” posted another. “Fantastic,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Sania Mirza?