Airline's mystery destination flight sells out in 4 minutes, passengers land in…

Earlier this month, a Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flight took off from Copenhagen to ‘Destination Unknown.’ Part of the airline’s Destination Unknown concept, the mystery flight was open exclusively to the airline’s EuroBonus loyalty programme members. Scandinavian Airlines' flight to Destination Unknown took off on April 4(X/@flightradar24)

Travellers had no clue where they were heading, other than knowing the destination was somewhere within the Schengen zone. Even Flightradar24 was kept in the dark, preserving the surprise until the very last minute.

Why the mystery?

Scandinavian Airlines’ Destination Unknown is a concept designed for adventurous travellers. The airline does not disclose its destination in advance. Instead, members of its EuroBonus frequent flyer programme can use their points to book tickets for a flight whose destination is known only to the pilots.

Even the cabin crew does not know where the plane will land.

"Travel is about discovery, and Destination Unknown is designed to rekindle the excitement of exploring new and unexpected places. There’s something magical about stepping onto a plane without knowing where you’ll land. It strips away all the usual decisions and planning, allowing travelers to fully immerse themselves in the experience,” said Aron Backström, VP Product & Loyalty at SAS.

What about visa restrictions?

The flight operates only within the Schengen Zone to avoid visa issues.

Do people actually sign up to fly to an unknown destination?

Yes. In a press release in February, SAS revealed that its Destination Unknown flight sold out within just four minutes. “As last time, tickets were made available exclusively for members, solely for points, and sold out in only 4 minutes,” the airline said.

The first Destination Unknown flight was operated in 2024, when a plane full of EuroBonus members took a surprise trip to Athens.

So where did they go this year?

This year’s Destination Unknown flight took off on April 4 from Copenhagen airport in Denmark. The flight landed in Seville, Spain.

What about dates and hotels?

The duration of the trip was three days - from April 4 to 7. According to One Mile At A Time, travellers could not book hotels since they did not know which city they were travelling to. Instead, they were given categories of hotels they could reserve in advance, without actually knowing which hotel they booked and where it was located.