Scared from the dark, doggo picks cute night lamp to sleep. Clip is too adorable

Some doggos maybe brave hearts and can easily deal with any kind of danger, but the Internet has many clips that show that some doggos are a bit on the softer and timid side. If you’re a regular on social media, you may have come across the profile of Kevin the golden retriever. A gentle soul, Kevin is afraid of the dark and needs his human to put him to sleep every day. A video shared on his Instagram profile shows Kevin opting for a solution to his fear and it may make you cheer for the doggo.

The recording starts with a text describing how Kevin is afraid of the dark and prefers to sleep with the lights on or on his human’s lap. The video then goes on to show the brave doggo taking things up in his paw and going to the market to choose a night lamp to help him sleep.

Cue your awws and take a look at the video to know what Kevin chose:

Shared on August 16, the clip has garnered over 30,480 likes and several reactions. Netizens couldn’t stop saying aww at Kevin the doggo’s clip. Many also shared how they too prefer sleeping with a night lamp. Others simply pointed out that Kevin’s choice was just as cute as Kevin himself.

“Aww his smile in the end!” wrote an Instagram user. “Can you please give me your unicorn hat Kevin?” asked another. “I’m scared of the dark too. Maybe I’ll get a similar night lamp,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

