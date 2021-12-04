Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Serena Williams' Instagram vs reality video about weekend will leave you in splits
trending

Serena Williams’ Instagram vs reality video about weekend will leave you in splits

Sererna Williams' Instagram vs reality video on weekend has prompted people to post varied reactions.
The image is taken from the Instagram vs reality video on weekend posted by Serena Williams.(Instagram/@serenawilliams)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 02:23 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A post recently shared by Sererna Williams on Instagram has gone all kinds of viral. In the fun Instagram vs reality post, she shows how it feels like walking into the weekend while wearing a pair of heels. Chances are, you'll relate to the video too, besides laughing out loud.

“Instagram Vs. Reality ... walking into the weekend like ...,” the ace tennis player wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show her walking all decked up in a black top and leopard printed pants while holding a purse and wearing high heels, suggesting that is the Instagram version. The clip next shows what the reality looks like.

We won't give away the fun, so take a look yourself:

The video has been shared nine hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“Literally me with anything more than a one inch heel…and on flat ground,” wrote an Instagram user. “That's when you pull out a pair of flats from your handbag,” joked another. “Girlllll, that's me when I'm sure nobody can see me!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the Instagram video shared by Serena Williams?

Topics
serena williams instagram
