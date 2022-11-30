Seven-year-old boy’s way of consoling his 25-year-old crying sister wins hearts. Watch viral video

Siblings fight, tease, and even get angry at each other. However, beneath all that, there is a special bond of love that they share. This bond becomes even more apparent when they try to console each other, in their own ways, in times of need. Just like this post documents. It shows a seven-year-old boy’s efforts to make his 25-year-old crying sister feel better.

Instagram user who goes by @p.a.pz posted the video that shows the heartening moment between their brother and sister. They also added a long caption to explain about the situation.

“This happened last year, 2021. My brother was playing and suddenly he saw my sister crying and he left everything and ran to her to check if she was doing okay. He tried understanding what happened to her by looking at me or asking me if I did something or not,” they wrote.

Explaining what happens in the video they added, “He then continues to wipe her tears, asking if she was doing fine, and continues to stay silent because he understood that she was unable to tell him what had happened to her.”

Take a look at the video that shows the kid consoling his sister.

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to six million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“My younger brother used to do the same with me... even though he takes stands for me in front of family members too. Blessed to have him,” wrote an Instagram user. “This reminds me of last night when I told my little sister who is only 5 that nobody loves me. She immediately told me ‘Don't worry, I love you!’,” shared another. “The same way, my little brother loves me and cares for me,” expressed a third.