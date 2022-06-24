Shahid Kapoor reacts to US busker’s rendition of Kabir Singh’s Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage

A video of a US busker’s rendition of Kabir Singh’s Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Twitter. The clip has also received an appreciative reply from actor Shahid Kapoor. The amazing video may leave you amazed too.

Twitter user Sumit Patil posted the video. “This is what I captured today!!! The guy was playing “Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum” by @arijitsingh from #KabirSingh movie with his Saxophone… Amazed to watch Indian music on the US streets!!!” he wrote and posted the clip. The hit number from 2019 film Kabir Singh featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. A few days ago, the movie also completed its three years.

The video opens to show the busker dressed in black standing at the corner of a street with his saxophone. Within moments, he beautifully plays the tune.

Take a look at the video:

This is what I captured today !!! The guy was playing “Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum” by @arijitsingh from #KabirSingh movie with his Saxophone… Amazed to watch Indian music on the US streets!!! 🫶🏼@shahidkapoor @arijitsingh @Mithoon11 pic.twitter.com/oRqaH0fdi3 — Sumit Patil (@Mr_Sumit_Patil) June 23, 2022

Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 20,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered close to 700 likes. The clip has prompted many to share various comments, including Shahid Kapoor. Re-sharing the video on his personal Twitter handle, the actor wrote, “Amazing.”

“Wow,” shared a Twitter user while reacting to the video. “Oh! How wonderful!!!” posted another. “Amazing,” commented a third. “Beautiful,” wrote a fourth. A few also expressed their reactions with help of different emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?