She thought her dog was disturbing her baby. It ended up saving the kid’s life

“We don’t deserve dogs,” this is what a Twitter user wrote as a part of her post while documenting an incident of how her pet pooch ended up saving her baby’s life. There is a chance that her story will make you not only agree with her comment but also leave you emotional.

Twitter user Kelly Andrew posted the share along with a few images. In the caption, she described how she thought her dog was disturbing her baby but instead it saved the kid’s life.

“Last night the dog kept breaking into the nursery and waking the baby. She’s been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him. Until she stopped breathing. We spent the night in the hospital. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t woken her. We don’t deserve dogs,” she tweeted.

Take a look at the post:

In an update on the same tweet she also added, “Thanks for all the well wishes, everyone. The baby is doing much better today and we are home with Henry, who bravely held the fort all night even though he is scared of the dark.” Along with the post, she shared a picture of the very good boi dog.

The original post, since being shared, has gone viral and gathered over 2.3 lakh likes. It has also prompted people to post stories involving their pets.

“We couldn't figure out for the longest time why my service dog kept going in to my parents’ room several times a night sniffing my dad's face and nudging him repeatedly. They always pushed her away and she would still circle back. She stopped as soon as he got his pacemaker,” wrote a Twitter user. “When my daughter was just a toddler she started running toward a canal near the house. Before I could reach her, our Great Dane rushed passed me, grabbed her by the diaper and dragged her back. If possible everyone should have a dog or cat,” shared another.

“Our family dog once saved me from swallowing a bee by pushing me over. Sweetest dog ever. Also my brother once ran away at 11 months old and she accompanied him until an adult found them. Mum still swears she gave her a look that said ‘can you PLEASE take care of your pups?!?’,” shared another.

