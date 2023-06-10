Sherpa falls into crevasse during Mt Everest climb. Watch how he was rescued

A video showing how a sherpa was rescued after he fell into a crevasse while climbing Mt Everest is posted on Twitter. The video is shared by Gesman Tamang, whose Twitter bio says he is a “high altitude mountain guide,” a “professional mountaineer,” and a “rescuer”.

The image shows the sherpa who fell into a crevasse while climbing Mt Everest. (Twitter/@GesmanTamang)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During every climbing season on Mount Everest, many brave rescues take place. The media tends to focus and highlight the rescues involving clients and foreign climbers, but there are lesser-known stories, such as this one, where a sherpa's life is saved. We successfully rescued a sherpa who had fallen into a crevasse between camp 1 and camp 2, and it’s a miracle that he survived. This story is a reminder of the sacrifices and risks mountain workers face in making #Everest expeditions possible. #Nepal #himalaya,” Tamang wrote as he posted the video.

The clip opens to show the sherpa stuck in waist-deep snow inside a crevasse. As the video progresses, another person is seen digging the snow around the sherpa to help him get out.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on June 8. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 2.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 3,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Excellent. You guys are super human,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow! The sherpas have exemplified the best of humanity through the years. Truly wonderful people,” commented another. “Bravo!! Reminds me of our tenure at the Siachen Glacier,” shared another. “So stoked to hear he survived. Must have been a terrifying ordeal for all those involved,” expressed a fourth. “Amazing!!!! Glad to know the sherpa's rescue was successful,” wrote a fifth.