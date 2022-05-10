Shikhar Dhawan and Preity Zinta sweat it out together in gym. Watch

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is known for showing his funny side on social media. He is a regular on Instagram where he keeps sharing videos of his dancing and enacting funny scenes in reels. In his latest post on Instagram, the Punjab Kings player teamed up with team owner and actor Preity Zinta. The clip shows Shikhar Dhawan and Preity Zinta sweating it out in a gym with the viral dialogue from the Tiger Shroff film Heropanti 2 ‘Choti bachi ho kya’ playing in the video. The video is really hilarious to watch.

The video was posted by Shikhar Dhawan and Preity Zinta on their Instagram accounts five hours ago. The video has got more than 2.5 million views already. It shows Shikhar Dhawan and Preity Zinta in an intense gym session but they seem to be enjoying and having lots of fun doing various exercises. “Had a great gym session,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has got more than 3.70 lakh likes so far and it is only increasing. It also prompted lots of comments.

“Jodi number one,” commented an Instagram user. “Love you Shikhar sir,” posted another. “Super sir good job,” wrote a third.

Punjab Kings lost their last IPL match on May 7 to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. In the 10-team tournament, Punjab Kings are at the eighth spot currently with five wins and six losses so far. Their next match is against RCB on May 13.

What do you think about this hilarious video?