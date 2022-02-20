Shikhar Dhawan and son Zoravar meet after two years in heartwarming video. Watch

The absolutely emotional and heartwarming bond between parents and their children is so precious that they always make the Internet say ‘aww.’ Indian cricket team opener, Shikhar Dhawan, recently took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself with his son Zoravar. The video has made netizens extremely emotional as he reunites with his son after a long gap of two years.

In the caption of the video, Dhawan clarifies for his viewers that he had not met his son in two, long years. Zoravar lives in Australia along with Dhawan’s former wife and Melbourne-based boxer, Ayesha Mukherjee. The video shows the emotional reunion between the two as Dhawan’s son walks up to him and he too, eagerly awaits the hug that is to come.

“Two long years since I met my son. Uske saath khelna, usko gale lagaana, baatein karna.. bohot emotional moments hain ye…These are the moments jo humesha yaad rahenge,” reads the caption of the video posted by Shikhar Dhawan. The caption of the video aptly implies that he had dearly missed bonding with his son.

Watch the video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram a little more than 15 hours ago. Since being posted, this video has gone all kinds of viral and received more than 3.7 lakh likes so far. It has also received several coming from people who couldn't stop admiring the beautiful bond between Shikhar Dhawan and his son.

“This one is too emotional,” reads a comment. “Mental strength level Shikhar Dhawan,” posted another. “I really want to be as strong as you are mentally,” commented a third. “So nice, sir,” complimented a fourth, followed by fire and heart emojis.

