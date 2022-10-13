Home / Trending / Silken Windhound dog uses an iPad to watch her favourite video. Watch how

Silken Windhound dog uses an iPad to watch her favourite video. Watch how

Published on Oct 13, 2022 11:32 AM IST

The video that captures a Silken Windhound dog using an iPad to watch her favourite video was posted on Instagram. It has grabbed millions of eyeballs.

The image shows the Silken Windhound dog named Sugar watching her favourite video on iPad.&nbsp;(Instagram/@animalsdoingthings)
The image shows the Silken Windhound dog named Sugar watching her favourite video on iPad. (Instagram/@animalsdoingthings)
ByArfa Javaid

As technology is touching newer and broader horizons daily, humans are adapting to these changes. Turns out, that these adaptability traits are not restricted to humans only. And this particular video shared online that shows a dog using an iPad to watch her favourite videos is proof.

The video was posted on Animals Doing Things' Instagram page and is credited to the handle @sugarthesilken. "She's not letting her lack of opposable thumbs stop her," read the caption accompanying the video. It opens to show a Silken Windhound dog named Sugar watching a horse-related video on an iPad. However, as soon as some of them move out of the screen, she gets confused and looks behind the iPad to find them. Not just this, she even clicks on the screen to play her favourite video, but we won't give away how. "She love horse videos so much she's found out how to use an iPad????" read the text that appears on the screen.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up 1.8 million views and counting. It has also prompted people to post varied comments.

"I like how she looks behind the screen to see where the horses went," pointed out an individual. "My Pit Bull loves horse videos more than any other animal. He even ran up to a few with no fear and I'm convinced he wants to be one. Lol," posted another. "She's so smart," posted a third. "That is one of the coolest dogs I've ever seen. Omg," expressed a fourth.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

its viral viral video
