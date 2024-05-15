Singaporean influencer becomes grandma at 34, her son becomes father at 17. Viral video

Social media users were left astonished when a Singaporean influencer shared the surprising news that she had become a grandmother at the age of 34. Through videos posted on Instagram, she announced that her son had welcomed a child at the age of 17, mirroring her own experience of becoming a parent at a similar age. She recounted how she handled the situation and revealed her advice for her son. The image shows Singaporean influencer Shirli Ling, who became a grandma at 34. (Instagram/@shirli_ling)

“Actually, it was 34 when I became ahma (grandma). Good & bad! Depends on how you look at it and how you manage it,” Shirli Ling shared on Instagram. In the video she posted, she talks about becoming a grandma to her 17-year-old son’s child. She also shares that she has four other children between the ages of 8 and 17.

In another video she shared, she wrote, “Things that already happen can't turn. Instead of scolding, I would rather advise and give them more support. We cannot choose good or naughty children to have. But we can guide our children to be better each and every day”.

In the video, she goes on to say that when her son disclosed that he got someone pregnant, she didn’t reprimand him. Instead, she spoke with him and asked him what he wanted to do. She opened up about her experience of being a parent at 17.

As the video progresses, she shares that one should take responsibility for their actions and decisions. She further adds that she would always support her son. However, she would not encourage her children to start a family at an early age.

Take a look at the entire video here:

How did social media users react to the news?

While some supported Ling’s way of handling the situation, others criticised her parenting.

“When the kids are 16 or 17 years old, let them decide if they want to have them? If it's a mistake to get pregnant accidentally, it's even more wrong to keep them deciding how to live their lives! Decisions made without enough knowledge and life accumulation are sad. As a mother, you should act decisively when it comes to dissuasion. Guide your children is your responsibility for life,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Very excited to hear the part! Very inspirational” added another.

“Everything is messed up and if you put yourself so publicly outright. It’s just wrong. You sound damn proud of this whole situation and feel like you are advocating early marriage - below 19 of age. What’s the whole benefit? They can take care of you when you retire? The videos are just very wrong from the beginning. Why did you not ask what made him so curious? What was it? Was it the lack of love from family? Was it due to rebellion? If everything was as good as how you pictured it, sure, give him a taste of reality. Ask him to move out, settle his whole s*** issue on his own. You won't, right? You are sheltering him from everything. He wouldn’t see anything wrong with it,” posted a third.

Shirli Ling, now 35, runs a chicken hotpot restaurant. She is also a food vlogger who has her own YouTube Channel. She became a household name and rose to fame after starring in the Singaporean military comedy film Ah Girls Go Army, released in 2022.