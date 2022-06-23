Singer Rupali Jagga grooves to Dil Lutiya, her moves wow people. Watch viral video

Heard Dil Lutiya by Jazzy B? Then you must know how the electrifying song often prompts people to shake a leg. When recorded and shared online, some of those videos make for wonderful watch. Just like this clip posted by singer Rupali Jagga that shows her amazing moves while grooving to the hit number. There is a possibility that the video will also make you want to show some of your dance moves.

The singer posted the video on her personal Instagram page a few days ago. “Just” she wrote while sharing the clip and added a bomb emoticon.

The video opens to show her dressed in all black. She then showcases incredible steps while dancing to the song. Expectedly, her dance video has wowed people. There is a possibility that it will have the same effect on you too.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 4.6 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered various comments from people.

“Aye haye, what a dance performance. Just loved it!” wrote an Instagram user. “So beautiful,” expressed another. “Nice,” commented a third.

A Punjabi track, Dil Lutiya is from an album called Romeo. Here is the video if you are yet to hear the song:

What are your thoughts on the video by Rupali Jagga?