Sisters react to baby brother walking for first time, video is amazing to watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that are so wholesome that they often fill your heart with a warm feeling. This clip involving three siblings is one such video. There is a chance that the sweet clip will leave you very happy.

Shared on Instagram, the video is absolutely adorable to watch. “The best things in life are free... these siblings are overjoyed at seeing their brother walk for the first time,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the two sisters sitting on a floor with their toddler brother standing in front of them. Within moments, the baby takes a few steps and his siblings erupt with joy.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“What a beautiful moment for them to share for the rest of their lives,” wrote an Instagram user. “They all have the same smile. Precious!” posted another. “Stop. This is the cutest thing I've ever seen,” expressed another. “It was big, big sis closing the little door so he wouldn’t trip over it that got me. It’s really the little things that show how much you care,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

