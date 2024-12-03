Sivamani turns dosa tawa into drum at Bengaluru's iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan. Watch

Bengaluru's iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan witnessed a unique fusion of musi on Tuesday when the popular drummer Sivamani visited the restaurant for breakfast. Known for his rhythmic genius, Sivamani took over the kitchen, transforming the ‘humble’ dosa tawa into an impromptu stage. Drummer Sivamani at Vidyarthi Bhavan, Bengaluru.(X/@VidyarthiBhavan)

As he played beats alongside the sizzling sounds of dosas being made, the atmosphere became electric with his incredible talent. The fusion of Sivamani’s rhythms and the restaurant’s iconic dishes left onlookers in awe, creating a memorable moment for everyone present.

The restaurant’s X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the video of the impromptu performance on the platform.

(Also Read: ‘Gen Z rude, difficult to work with’: Woman's post sparks debate, internet says ‘stereotyping’)

Check out the video here:

Vidyarthi Bhavan is located in Bengaluru’s Gandhi Nagar area and is popular among people for their Benne Dosas and Vadas. The iconic restaurant has been in business for the last eight decades and gained popularity among tourists and the recent food bloggers. Even on weekdays, Vidyarthi Bhavan sees large crowds waiting for their special dosas, idlies, vadas and filter coffee.

(Also Read: Bengaluru spends 12% less than rest of India on weddings, has 30% more guests: Report)

Sivamani, a Padma Shri winner

Sivamani is a renowned Indian percussionist, celebrated for his exceptional skills across various instruments like drums, octoban, darbuka, udukai, ghatam, and kanjira. He became widely recognized for his role as the lead percussionist for AR Rahman, with whom he shares a deep childhood friendship.

Sivamani's performances gained further prominence when he drummed during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in 2008 and 2010, especially for the Chennai Super Kings team. In 2019, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to the world of music.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Police arrest eight people in connection with engineering seat-blocking scam; three colleges questioned)