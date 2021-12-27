Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sleepy cat 'works from home', netizens can't stop laughing. Watch funny video

This video posted on Instagram by the page of Nala the cat, shows what it feels like to be working from home and has netizens relating hard.
Nala the cat, very sleepy, hilariously shows what it's like to work from home. (instagram/@nala_cat)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 05:34 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Are you one of the people who have been working from home due to the pandemic? Do you often feel a lack of energy and a burst of sleepiness because of it? If your answers to these questions are a yes and a yes, then this cat video posted on Instagram might just be the most relatable one you’ll watch today.

The video opens to show the Internet-famous cat named Nala, with her eyes closed. She is seen sitting at a desk with lots of documents open in front of her but with almost no will to work on them. Shot in Los Angeles, California, this video is captioned with, “Do you work from home?” and has netizens relating hard to this catto.

The song in the background of this Instagram Reels video is Fifth Harmony’s 2016 hit - Work from Home. Throughout the video, the furry cat can be seen trying her level best to not entirely dose off.

Watch it here:

Since it was posted on Instagram around five days ago, this cat video has already garnered 2.1 lakh views and several comments from Nala fans on the social networking app.

“Working hard or hardly working?” asked an individual. “Yes, Nala. Like you, I work from home,” related another. “Happy napping, beautiful Nala,” commented a third. “Tired cutie pie,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

