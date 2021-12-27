Sleepy cat 'works from home', netizens can't stop laughing. Watch funny video

Are you one of the people who have been working from home due to the pandemic? Do you often feel a lack of energy and a burst of sleepiness because of it? If your answers to these questions are a yes and a yes, then this cat video posted on Instagram might just be the most relatable one you’ll watch today.

The video opens to show the Internet-famous cat named Nala, with her eyes closed. She is seen sitting at a desk with lots of documents open in front of her but with almost no will to work on them. Shot in Los Angeles, California, this video is captioned with, “Do you work from home?” and has netizens relating hard to this catto.

The song in the background of this Instagram Reels video is Fifth Harmony’s 2016 hit - Work from Home. Throughout the video, the furry cat can be seen trying her level best to not entirely dose off.

Watch it here:

Since it was posted on Instagram around five days ago, this cat video has already garnered 2.1 lakh views and several comments from Nala fans on the social networking app.

“Working hard or hardly working?” asked an individual. “Yes, Nala. Like you, I work from home,” related another. “Happy napping, beautiful Nala,” commented a third. “Tired cutie pie,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

