Small dog lets out ‘big’ howls. Video is a whole lot cute and a little bit funny

The video of the small dog letting out ‘big’ howls has won people's hearts on Instagram.
The image shows the small dog whose ‘big’ howls are now melting people's hearts.(Instagram/@iamrachellejoycedevera⠀)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:55 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Searching for a cute dog video that can fulfil your daily dose of cuteness? Then here is a video that may leave you very happy. Not just adorable, this video, involving a small dog and ‘big howls’, may leave you giggling too.

The video, which originally belongs to Instagram user Rachelle Joyce De Vera, captured people's attention when it was re-shared by 9Gag. “Smol pup big howl,” they wrote while posting the video. The video showcases exactly what the caption describes.

Take a look at the cutely funny video:

Since being shared some eight hours ago, the video has already accumulated more than 8.2 lakh views. It has also collected nearly 1.5 lakh likes. People expressed their reaction with various comments.

“He's gonna be a good boi,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” posted another. “Awwwww so adorable,” expressed a third. Many also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Wednesday, December 15, 2021
