Smart dog finds a way to carry four tyres at once while helping human. Watch

The dog videos that people often see on the Internet generally show the goofy or derpy sides of the dogs and there is no doubt that those clips make us laugh out loud. However, what we forget at times is that the canines are also an amazingly intelligent species and a video shared on Reddit perfectly captures that side of the dogs. It shows a pooch carrying four tyres together in its mouth while helping its human.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Smart dog helps his human move tires, and figures out how to carry four tires in one bite,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a human keeping four tyres in front of a dog. At first the dog looks at the objects for some time before trying to bring them together to grab them by its mouth. The rest of the video shows how the pooch successfully accomplishes its task.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In just 10 hours, since being posted, the video has gathered more than 42,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to comment about the intelligence of the dog. Some jokingly wrote how the pooch is even smarter than them. Just like this individual who shared, “I’m not smart enough to figure that out.”

“We don’t deserve them. Such a good boy, doing his best to help,” wrote a Redditor. “This dog has better problem solving skills than some people,” posted another. “Me trying to bring all the groceries inside in one trip,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?