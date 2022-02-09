Smriti Irani shares about three things that you need to succeed in life

Smriti Irani is an avid user of Instagram. Every now and, then she takes to the platform to share posts that leave people amazed. Just like this recent post on motivation that she shared with a dose of wittiness.

“Get your bones in order,” the union minister wrote. She also added two hashtags along with her post. They are #wednesdaywisdom and #internetgyan. Her share is complete with an image that documents the three things that she thinks one needs to succeed in life.

The image shows the first thing is “a wishbone” and the second one is “a backbone.” Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani to know about the third point on her list. There is a chance that the point will make you chuckle too.

The post has been shared about four hours ago. Since being posted, Smriti Irani’s share has accumulated several likes. Till now, it has gathered close to 5,700 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also received several comments from people. Some did so by using heart emoticons.

“Yassssssss,” wrote Instagram user. “Good one,” posted another. “Hear hear, ma’am,” expressed a third. A few also shared laughing emoticon to appreciate the last point on the list.

