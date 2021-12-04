Smriti Irani posts Instagram Stories about cooking adventure with quirky twist

Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share posts about her children. In her latest Instagram Stories too, she did the same and shared about her cooking adventure that she recently took to prepare curry for her daughter Shanelle Irani who wanted it to taste the way her sister Zoe Irani makes it.

The first Stories slide the union minister shared shows a text. “When Shanelle Irani wants you to whip up a curry like Zoe Irani.” The next slide shows a plate full of various ingredients with the text “when spice is nice, and you are in a bind… how much to grind” written on it.

Smriti Irani posted this Instagram Stories

The second slide of Instagram Stories posted by Smriti Irani.

The slides shared also take netizens though a quick step by step way to prepare the dish Smriti Irani prepared. Just like this next slide that shows her cooking the ingredients together in a pan. She also added the line, “It splutters and splatters… the spice in oil is all that matters…”

Instagram Stories posted by Smriti Irani.

Instagram Stories by Smriti Irani.

Smriti Irani post.

Instagram Stories.

The last slide of her Instagram Stories cooking adventure series shows the prepared dish along with a loving line for her daughter. “It’s a curry in a hurry… for a daughter much loved.”

Smriti Irani prepared this dish for her daughter.

What are your thoughts on this share by Smriti Irani? Would you like to prepare the dish she cooked?