Smriti Irani enjoys kulhad lassi during Varanasi visit, posts pics on Instagram

Union Minister Smriti Irani is extremely active on social media and often shares posts on both Instagram and Twitter. She is known to share posts about the places she visits on her Instagram Stories. From her latest Instagram updates from Tuesday, it can be seen that she is in Varanasi as she posted two photos from her visit to the city in her Stories.

In the first photo, she is seen with a tilak on her forehead from a temple visit. The second photo is of a kulhad of lassi, which she relished at a famous shop in the city called Pahalwan Ki Lassi.

A screengrab of the photos posted by Smriti Irani on her Instagram Stories. (smritiiraniofficial/Instagram)

The union minister for women and child development also shared a collage of photos from her temple visit in Varanasi.

“Kashi… Har Har Mahadev,” she captioned the photo in Hindi. It has already received more than 13 thousand likes since being posted two hours ago.

See the Instagram post below:

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are currently being held in seven phases. The fourth phase of the polls is scheduled for February 23.

What do you think about these photos of Smriti Irani?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON