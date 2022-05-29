Smriti Irani’s latest share on Instagram is all about motivation. Watch

Smriti Irani is an avid Instagram user. She often takes to the platform to share posts that range from being witty to inspirational. Her latest share in the form of an Instagram Story is no different. The motivational share may leave you impressed. It may also make you nod your head in agreement.

The union minister added the text “Sunday sermon” while sharing the video. The clip was originally posted by Rob Dial on his Instagram page. The bio of the page describes that he is a motivational speaker.

The video that Smriti Irani re-shared was originally posted earlier this month. “You will never be good enough for the wrong person! Who else needs to hear this today? Tag them!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the screenshot of what Smriti Irani posted:

Smriti Irani posted an motivational video as her Instagram Story.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficia)

Here is a video that the motivational speaker posted on his Instagram page:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 10,000 likes and counting. The post has also received several appreciative comments from people.

“Need this today! Thank you for all the inspiration and daily encouragement. And, listened to a great podcast episode that pulled me through a difficult situation today. Appreciate your content so much!” wrote an Instagram user. “Thank you, really needed this,” posted another. “I needed this. Thank you!” expressed a third. “Wow love, love love!!” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video that Smriti Irani re-shared?