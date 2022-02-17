Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Snake crawls on powerline in search of food in Thailand. Watch scary video
trending

Snake crawls on powerline in search of food in Thailand. Watch scary video

In the video, the snake was captured crawling on the powerline in search of food. The video was shot in Thailand.  
A screengrab of the video in which the snake slithers on the powerline as it looks to catch the bird sitting on it.(Jukin Media)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 02:42 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Snakes are much-feared reptiles that induce fear in most people. If you belong to the same category too, this bone-chilling video of a snake crawling on a powerline in search of food will definitely make your heart race. The video captured the snake attempting to chase after the birds perched on the powerlines for food. The video was shot in Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia’s Sabah state.

In the video, the snake slithers on the powerline as it looks to catch the bird sitting on it. The snake even moves onto different powerlines in search of prey. However, at the end the snake fails to catch the birds which fly away when the reptile comes near. The swift movement of the snake are also fascinating to watch.

Watch the hair-raising video below:

