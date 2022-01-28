Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Snake effortlessly climbs up a tree, video is fascinating to watch

There is a chance that you will end up watching the video of the snake climbing up a tree on loop.
The image shows the snake climbing up a tree.(Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 06:55 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Is this a fascinating video? Yes. Is this a video that you will love to watch over and over again? Yes. Is this a video that may leave you amazed? Yes. This is a video involving a snake. Captured in Thailand, the video is super interesting to watch.

Though short, the video is super entertaining to watch. The clip opens to show a tree with a snake coiled around the trunk. Within moments, the snake moves its body in a mesmerising way to push itself up the tree. The reptile keeps repeating the process until it reaches the top.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did you end up watching more than once?

