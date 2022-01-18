Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Snuggly cat and cow duo keeping each other warm will make your day. Watch

This video posted on Instagram shows how a cow named Poppy and a cat named Ivy snuggle with each other to keep themselves warm.
Poppy the cow and Ivy the cat after they got caught snuggling with each other. (instagram/@pebblecreekhomestead)
Published on Jan 18, 2022
By Sohini Sengupta

The cute videos that show moments of bonding between different animals are always a delight to watch. This video shared on Instagram that was originally shared on TikTok, shows exactly that kind of a bond between a furry little cat and an equally adorable cow.

The video opens to show the animal duo sitting at a farm, on a stack of hay. As the person recording the video goes a bit closer, the cat takes a mighty stretch and comes closer to the camera. The cow looks equally happy and stares at the camera with a satisfied look on its face. The text insert in the video reads, “This is not the first time we’ve caught them snuggling.”

The adorable animal video was uploaded on Instagram with the caption, “Miss Poppy keeping Ivy warm. Sweet babies.” The cow's name is Poppy while the cat is named Ivy.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared on Instagram around six days ago, this video has received more than 400 views. It has also received comments from animal lovers.

“Awww,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so sweet. Cat & cow relationships are one of my favorites,” posted another. Some others took to the comments section with heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on this video?

