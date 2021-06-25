‘So satisfying’: Video of ‘old fashioned’ cake cutter leaves people impressed

Have you seen those videos where people old-school tools and gadgets to do modern day kitchen work? This video shared on Instagram is a perfect example of that category of clips. It shows an individual using an ‘old fashioned’ cake cutter. There is a possibility that the video will leave you saying “Wow.” It may also make you want to get one for yourself.

The caption shared with the video explains that it received over 3.4 million views on TikTok. “Since it’s at 3.4 Million on TikTok I figured I’d post it here at well,” reads the caption. The video is now being shared by many across different social media platforms.

The video opens to show a text appearing on the screen. “Let’s cut my dad’s birthday cake with the old fashioned cake cutter we found at the thrift store.”

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared on Instagram, has received tons of responses from people. While many expressed their amazement, some wrote how they would love to get the cutter.

“That was so satisfying,” wrote an Instagram user. “This looks so good,” shared another. “Where can I get this??” asked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?