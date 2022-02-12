‘So, this is love’: Sweet interaction between cat and dog will make you go aww

The videos that show sweet moments of interactions between cats and dogs are always wholesome to watch. Those are the videos that have the power to uplift anyone’s mood almost immediately. There is now a latest inclusion to that wonderful list. It is a clip showcasing a sweet cat named Sofia and an adorable dog named Mika.

The video was originally posted on the joint Instagram page of the furry creatures. It, however, gained immense popularity after recently being re-posted by Instagram under their #WeeklyFluff series. In this series, the social media platforms posts amusing videos of pets once a week.

“So, this is love…Sweet kitty Sofia loves Mika more than anything else in the world,” Instagram wrote while re-posting the video. The clip opens to show the kitty showering the doggo with lots of love.

Take a look at the post that may make you very happy:

The video has been shared about six hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered several likes. Till now, it has amassed nearly 3.4 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to come up with different comments.

“How cute is this,” wrote an Instagram user. “Nice,” posted another. “So sweet,” commented a third. There were many who posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the sweet interaction between the dog and the cat? Did it leave you with a wide smile?

