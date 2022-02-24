Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Soldier surprises wife at work after 11 months of not seeing each other. Watch
trending

Soldier surprises wife at work after 11 months of not seeing each other. Watch

This video that was shared by Good News Correspondent on Instagram shows how a soldier surprised his wife at work after 11 months of not being able to see each other.
Screengrab from the Instagram video that shows a soldier surprising his wife at work after 11 months of not seeing each other. (instagram/@goodnewscorrespondent)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 07:33 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Videos that show a reunion between soldiers and their loved ones are always quite delightful and emotional to watch. These moments become even more heartwarming when they have not been able to see each other for a very long time, owing to a lengthy deployment for the soldier. This video that was posted on Instagram by the page Good News Correspondent, shows quite a similar emotional reunion between a soldier and his wife.

The video opens to show a soldier in uniform sitting on a chair that one can easily find at any clinic or hospital. As the video proceeds, one gets to see that his wife, who happens to be a medical professional, walks in with her team into the room where her husband is sitting. Completely unaware as to what is to happen in the next few seconds, she politely greets her patient. And this is the moment when she gets pleasantly surprised to say the least.

The soldier’s wife looks at him and gets way too stunned to speak and runs out of the room out of sheer happiness. Her adorable reaction on her husband’s unannounced return makes netizens quite emotional as she can be seen breaking down just outside of the room. Her husband then gets up and comforts her as the video ends. “Damilare surprises his wife, Elizabeth at work after being deployed overseas for 11 months,” reads the caption that this emotional video was shared with.

RELATED STORIES

Watch it right here:

The video was posted on Instagram just a day ago and has already accumulated more than 18,500 views on it. It has also received several comments from people who couldn’t stop admiring this beautiful moment of reunion between the soldier and his wife at her workplace.

“This had me in tears,” commented an Instagram user along with fire emojis. “So sweet, thank you for your service,” posted yet another individual. “This is pure love,” commented a third. “So cute,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this soldier reunion video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
soldier viral instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP