Soldier surprises wife at work after 11 months of not seeing each other. Watch

Videos that show a reunion between soldiers and their loved ones are always quite delightful and emotional to watch. These moments become even more heartwarming when they have not been able to see each other for a very long time, owing to a lengthy deployment for the soldier. This video that was posted on Instagram by the page Good News Correspondent, shows quite a similar emotional reunion between a soldier and his wife.

The video opens to show a soldier in uniform sitting on a chair that one can easily find at any clinic or hospital. As the video proceeds, one gets to see that his wife, who happens to be a medical professional, walks in with her team into the room where her husband is sitting. Completely unaware as to what is to happen in the next few seconds, she politely greets her patient. And this is the moment when she gets pleasantly surprised to say the least.

The soldier’s wife looks at him and gets way too stunned to speak and runs out of the room out of sheer happiness. Her adorable reaction on her husband’s unannounced return makes netizens quite emotional as she can be seen breaking down just outside of the room. Her husband then gets up and comforts her as the video ends. “Damilare surprises his wife, Elizabeth at work after being deployed overseas for 11 months,” reads the caption that this emotional video was shared with.

Watch it right here:

The video was posted on Instagram just a day ago and has already accumulated more than 18,500 views on it. It has also received several comments from people who couldn’t stop admiring this beautiful moment of reunion between the soldier and his wife at her workplace.

“This had me in tears,” commented an Instagram user along with fire emojis. “So sweet, thank you for your service,” posted yet another individual. “This is pure love,” commented a third. “So cute,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this soldier reunion video?