Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Son calls father to his room, shares he has passed his exam. Watch dad’s reaction
trending

Son calls father to his room, shares he has passed his exam. Watch dad’s reaction

The video of the son sharing the news of passing in an examination with his father was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the man calling his father who is in another room.(Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
Published on May 27, 2022 12:52 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Finding out that you have passed an exam that you have been preparing for long is a happy moment. The joy increases when you get the chance to share the news with your loved one. Just like this man did after finding out that he has passed an exam. A video shows how his dad reacts to the news. There is a chance that it will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement “Son calls his dad into the room to tell his father he passed the Bar Exam. Beautiful moment for them both,” reads the caption posted along with the wonderful video.

The video opens to show a man sitting in front of a laptop. He then calls his dad who is in the next room. Soon, the father enters the room and the man shows him his result on laptop. It is the way the father reacts after this that has warmed people’s hearts.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 41,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to share various comments. Many wrote how the video left them emotional.

“The way he's unable to contain the tears as soon as the dad walks out. I remember when I passed my CPA. I sat there in shock and eventually snapped back to reality and cried,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ugghhh!!!! Finally something inspiring on my time line today!!! Beautiful moment!!!” expressed another. “Watched 10x and cried every time!” commented a third. “Oh how I needed to cry some happy tears today. Instead of heartbreaking ones. Boy did my soul need this. Congrats to him!!” shared a fourth. “This is awesome!! Congratulations! Well done!” posted a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP