Son calls father to his room, shares he has passed his exam. Watch dad’s reaction

Finding out that you have passed an exam that you have been preparing for long is a happy moment. The joy increases when you get the chance to share the news with your loved one. Just like this man did after finding out that he has passed an exam. A video shows how his dad reacts to the news. There is a chance that it will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement “Son calls his dad into the room to tell his father he passed the Bar Exam. Beautiful moment for them both,” reads the caption posted along with the wonderful video.

The video opens to show a man sitting in front of a laptop. He then calls his dad who is in the next room. Soon, the father enters the room and the man shows him his result on laptop. It is the way the father reacts after this that has warmed people’s hearts.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 41,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to share various comments. Many wrote how the video left them emotional.

“The way he's unable to contain the tears as soon as the dad walks out. I remember when I passed my CPA. I sat there in shock and eventually snapped back to reality and cried,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ugghhh!!!! Finally something inspiring on my time line today!!! Beautiful moment!!!” expressed another. “Watched 10x and cried every time!” commented a third. “Oh how I needed to cry some happy tears today. Instead of heartbreaking ones. Boy did my soul need this. Congrats to him!!” shared a fourth. “This is awesome!! Congratulations! Well done!” posted a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON