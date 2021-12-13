Son photobombs mom to surprise her, she fails to recognise him. Watch hilarious video

Have you seen those videos where people surprise their family members by suddenly appearing in front of them? From dressing up as a server to hiding in a car’s trunk, people often take up various ways to give the sweet surprise to their loved ones. Generally, the videos show the overwhelmed reactions of the family members. This video of a man photobombing his mom in Rome is almost the same but with a hilarious twist. It shows how initially his mom fails to recognise him.

Originally posted on TikTok a few months ago, the video is now being re-shared by many across various social media platforms. Just like this post on Reddit.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look:

The clip has been posted about 23 hours ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 76,000 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I had a similar experience when I was away from home and grew beard for the first time, My mom looked at me through window puzzled wondering why this dude is smiling standing next to the door. She didn’t recognize me till I spoke,” shared a Reddit user. “LOL this is hilarious. Definitely something my mom would do if I surprised her in a foreign country hahaha,” expressed another. “Happened to me as well when meeting my mom at the train station. Had grown out my beard for the first time, so she avoided eye contact and made a unfriendly face when I tried to approach her. Took an uncomfortably long time before she realized it was me,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?