Son runs over to mom when he sees her walking down the aisle. Watch sweet video

Kids often say to their parents that they wanted to be a part of their wedding. While it can not come true for everyone, some kids get to be a part of their parents’ wedding and it is always delightful to see their reaction on the big day. In an adorable video posted on Instagram by the page Good News Correspondent, a boy was the ring bearer at his mother’s wedding and his reaction when he sees his mom walking down the aisle is just heart-melting to watch. The video will definitely make you go aww.

The video was posted six hours ago and it has already got more than 21,000 views so far. The boy was supposed to be the ring bearer at his mother’s wedding but as soon as he saw her walking down the aisle, he couldn’t control himself and called out to her. “Hey mom,” he says as he waves his hands and runs over to his mother. He then walked with his mother and the groom hand in hand and it is really adorable to watch.

“HEY MOM!” This adorable little ring bearer sees his mom walking down the aisle.. the rest is ADORABLE,” says the caption.

Watch the adorable video below:

“I have watched this at least 20 times, oh my God what an incredibly sweet moment!” commented an Instagram user. “I think the ring bearer had a better plan,” wrote another. “Mother and son,” posted a third along with heart emojis. “Pure innocence and love,” said yet another.

What are your thoughts about this sweet moment between a son and his mother?