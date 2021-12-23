Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sourav Ganguly reacts to Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘then and now’ video
trending

Sourav Ganguly reacts to Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘then and now’ video

Sachin Tendulkar shared the ‘then and now’ video that prompted a response from Sourav Ganguly.
Sourav Ganguly's comment while to Sachin Tendulkar’s video will make you smile.(Instagram/@sachintendulkar and Instagram/@souravganguly)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:36 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Sachin Tendulkar is a regular user of Instagram. He often takes to the platform to share various kinds of posts, including snippets from his life. His latest ‘then and now’ video is the same and it has now created a buzz amid people. The share has also prompted a response from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

The Master Blaster shared a video that opens to show a picture of him as a child. He is seen holding a bat with a wide smile on his face. The video then progresses to show him as an adult, as you may have guessed it, swinging a bat. He posted the video with a cricket game emoticon, a heart emoticon and the hashtag #ThenAndNow.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared about 21 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.6 lakh likes, including one from actor Arjun Rampal. He also received several comments. Just like this one from Sourav Ganguly. “Boy...he could bat ....The best,” he wrote.

“Very nice,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love you Sachin,” shared another. Many showcased their reactions by shared heart emoticons. A few also posted fire emojis.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Sachin Tendulkar that prompted a reply from Sourav Ganguly?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar sourav ganguly
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP