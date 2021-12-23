Sourav Ganguly reacts to Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘then and now’ video

Sachin Tendulkar is a regular user of Instagram. He often takes to the platform to share various kinds of posts, including snippets from his life. His latest ‘then and now’ video is the same and it has now created a buzz amid people. The share has also prompted a response from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Master Blaster shared a video that opens to show a picture of him as a child. He is seen holding a bat with a wide smile on his face. The video then progresses to show him as an adult, as you may have guessed it, swinging a bat. He posted the video with a cricket game emoticon, a heart emoticon and the hashtag #ThenAndNow.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared about 21 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.6 lakh likes, including one from actor Arjun Rampal. He also received several comments. Just like this one from Sourav Ganguly. “Boy...he could bat ....The best,” he wrote.

“Very nice,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love you Sachin,” shared another. Many showcased their reactions by shared heart emoticons. A few also posted fire emojis.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Sachin Tendulkar that prompted a reply from Sourav Ganguly?