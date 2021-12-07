South African gymnast Zama Mofokeng breaks the Guinness World Record for handsprings. Watch video

To see people break Guinness World Records is always very inspiring. Just like this video on Instagram that shows a very talented and unrelenting gymnast who currently holds the world record for the most number of consecutive handsprings by alternating his hands.

Shared on the official Instagram page of Guinness World Records, this video was accompanied by the caption, “Mind-blowing handsprings by gymnast flip master Zama Mofokeng from Tembisa, South Africa.”

Watch the brilliant man achieve the record right here:

Shared some 21 hours ago on the social networking app, this video has garnered more than one lakh views and several comments from people who couldn't stop congratulating the admirable individual.

“Man this is insane. Such strength,” complimented an Instagram user. “Kudos to this man and his impeccable strength,” posted another. While a third wrote, “This is too awesome.” Several people lauded this feat by taking to the comments section with fire emojis.

What do you think about this video?