SpiceJet flight attendants participate in flash mob at Kolkata airport, Bengali actor Monami Ghosh joins in too

A video of SpiceJet flight attendants grooving to the popular Bangla song Tapa Tini from the film Belashuru is creating a buzz online. The song, which has recently gained momentum, is quite popular on Instagram for its folk dance challenge. The viral clip shows Bengali actor Monami Ghosh joining in on the fun too.

The video opens to show a flight attendant tapping her feet on the song to catch the attention of the passengers collecting their boarding passes. Soon the rest of the team joins in. As everyone continues to enjoy the well-synchronised performance by the flight attendants, Monami Ghosh makes her entry. The Bengali actor joins the flash mob and grooves alongside the flight crew.

While sharing the video on its official YouTube Channel, Windows, the company producing the film, wrote, "Belashuru has been touching the skies even from the ground! Thank you Spicejet for organising such an amazing flashmob, where the crew members participated and grooved to the beats of Tapa Tini and how!"

Since being shared, it has garnered over 3,000 likes and a flurry of comments. "I am loving this. I am so loving this," commented a user. "I so wish to witness a Flashmob someday," expressed another. "Our Bengali traditional songs has a extra test of charming," commented a third. "Lovely performance. Really enjoyed watching," expressed the fourth user.

Monami Ghosh also shared the video of the performance on her Instagram page. She wrote, "For the 1st time in Kolkata airport a flash mob with all the @spicejetairlines ladies…@windowsproduction."

Since being shared on May 19, the video has gathered nearly 61,000 likes and has prompted people to share varied comments. "Amazing dance," wrote an Instagram user. "This is really awesome," commented another. "I am your biggest fan, want to learn from you," expressed a third.

