Squirrel approaches human, trades dried seeds for nuts. Watch

The video of the squirrel approaching human to trade dried seeds for nuts has left people in splits.
The image taken from the Reddit video shows the squirrel standing outside a window.(Reddit/Screengrab)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:57 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that keeps on re-surfacing repeatedly and each time they do they capture people’s attention. Just like this clip of a squirrel. The video, though old, has gone viral again and left people chuckling.

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Albert’s squirrel, confidently coming to trade dried seeds for some nuts.”

The clip opens to show the squirrel standing outside a window. An individual opens the window letting in the animal. They then offer nuts to the animal and the squirrel quickly drops the dried seeds it was holding to pick up a piece of nut.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video to see what happens next:

The video was shared about 21 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,200 upvotes and also re-shared by many. The share also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Wow, you're allowed to pet too. They're great company, so cute,” wrote a Reddit user. “Are you a Disney princess????? That’s so cool!!!!!” asked another. “I love you, little negotiating squirrel,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

reddit video
