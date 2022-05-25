Squirrels run with a man who feeds them daily while jogging. Watch

Interactions between humans and animals are often adorable to watch. Those are the videos that can instantly brighten someone’s day. Just like this video that showcases a few squirrels following a jogger. There is a chance that the video may leave you saying aww and that too repeatedly.

Twitter user Alison Cameron posted the video. “At last I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him. #SquirrelScrolling,” they wrote and shared the video.

The clip, though short, has the power to win your heart. It shows a man jogging in a park and a few animals following him.

Take a look at the video:

At last I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him. #SquirrelScrolling pic.twitter.com/UyY4MOHpWl — Alison Cameron 🤍❤️🤍💙💛 (@allyc375) May 23, 2022

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 8.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered nearly 31,000 likes and counting. The post also prompted people to share various comments.

“This is awesome. Though they may be after nuts but I think they must be recognizing him too,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, the original poster replied, “They do recognise him as there are loads of joggers & the squirrels ignore them. As soon as this guy appears, they are off.”

“Aw I'm reminded when my mum & I visited London, as we sat on a park bench eating sandwiches, instead of throwing bits of crusts at the squirrels I put them on my mum's shoes so the squirrels came up close,” posted another. “Nooooooooo way!!! I’m so jealous,” expressed third. “That's absolutely brilliant...love it. It’s the simple things in life that count,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?