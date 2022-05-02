Startup co-founder did this when her father sent her a matrimonial match

It is a dream of every parent to see their children married. For that they are willing to do a lot of things, including hunting for prospective bride or groom on matrimonial websites. However, a man was in for a surprise when he sent a marriage profile of a prospective groom to his daughter from a matrimonial website. A screenshot of the conversation between the man and his daughter is now going viral on Twitter and it is hilarious to read.

Udita Paul, co-founder of a Fintech startup in Bengaluru, shared the screenshot of the conversation that she had with her father. Her father had sent her the bio-data of a prospective groom from a matrimonial website. However, she ended up interviewing him as he had seven years of fintech experience and her firm was hiring. Her father expectedly wasn’t impressed and said to his daughter that “you can’t hire people from matrimonial sites”.

“What getting disowned from father looks like,” she posted along with the screenshot on Twitter. She posted the tweet on April 29 and it has got more than 12,000 likes so far.

See the tweet below:

What getting disowned from father looks like. pic.twitter.com/nZLOslDUjq — Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, she mentioned that the man is looking for 62 LPA + ESOPs and she can’t afford him. She also wrote that her dad deleted her profile from the matrimonial site.

See the tweet below:

please follow @saltpe_

updated news:-

- he is looking for 62 LPA + ESOPs (can't afford)

- my dad deleted my JS profile

- pls don't drop hate on me, i cry very easily. — Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

“Please give me some idea how to avoid the matrimonial matches arranged by a family who doesn’t bother about my career... Offcourse it’s important to get a match but not forcibly!” commented a Twitter user. “And that’s how you play by the rules while braking them,” wrote another. “One of the best things I have read today, more power to you girl. I can’t stop smiling and now laughing,” said a third.

Even the matrimonial website replied to the post on Twitter.

This is what they wrote:

Let us know if you still have an opening & we will apply for the perfect life partner. #WeMatchBetter 😉 — Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) April 29, 2022

What do you think about this interesting turn of events?