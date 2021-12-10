State trooper helps woman deliver baby on Tennessee highway

A story of a state trooper helping a woman deliver a baby boy on a highway in Tennessee has won people’s hearts. The tale was posted on Twitter by the department of Tennessee Highway Patrol's Nashville District. There is a chance that the tale will warm your heart too.

“December 7, Trooper Aaron Ranker responded to a call of a woman in labor on I-40 near Dickson. When he arrived, he assessed the situation and took action. Using his prior experience, as an EMT Aaron delivered a baby boy just before EMS arrived. We are extremely proud of Aaron!” the department wrote. They also posted an image of the state trooper with the mom and the newborn baby.

Take a look at the post:

December 7, Trooper Aaron Ranker responded to a call of a woman in labor on I-40 near Dickson. When he arrived, he assessed the situation and took action. Using his prior experience, as an EMT Aaron delivered a baby boy just before EMS arrived. We are extremely proud of Aaron! pic.twitter.com/L1uE2ZsgBH — THPNashville (@THPNashville) December 8, 2021

The post was shared a few days ago on December 8. Since being shared, the post also gathered appreciative comments from people.

“Congratulations to you all!! Go deeds are still around,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good job Trooper. Congratulations young lady,” expressed another. “Awesome,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON