Story of man who graduated at 52 with people ‘half his age’ will inspire you

There are some stories on the Internet that are so amazing that they leave you inspired. This video about a man getting his MBA degree at the age of 52 is one such tale. Shared on the official Instagram page of the Humans of Bombay (HOB), the video showcasing the tale may win your heart.

“At 52, I graduated with kids half my age! If you set your mind to do something, you can do it!” HOB posted along with the video. They also tagged an Instagram user Tanya Ruia and shared that the story is about her father.

The video details how at the age of 17 the man had to leave his studies to get a job. It then shows how at the age of 41 he started his studies again and soon received his degrees in BCom and Law. After getting the degrees, he decided pursue MBA and finally finished the course at the age of 52.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted about 17 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 75,000 likes and counting. The video also prompted people to post appreciative comments.

“Amazing man, you rock,” wrote an Instagram user. “Way to go, sir!! So proud of you!!” posted another. “Inspiring,” expressed a third. Many also posted clapping hands emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you inspired?

