Stray puppy gets adopted by humans who found him while travelling. Watch

The videos that show the innocent reactions from puppies and kittens after getting adopted are some of the most heartwarming ones on the Internet. This video posted on Reddit shows how a human came across a little puppy on the side of the road, as they were travelling.

The puppy was way too cute to just let be, so the human decided to adopt the puppy then and there. In the comments section, they clarified that they also looked for the puppy's mom but she was nowhere to be found. The video shows the puppy as he travels towards his new home, laying on his back and enjoying a peaceful nap with his new humans. He is seen almost falling asleep as the car keeps going.

“Found a stray puppy on the side of the road while traveling. Named him Aidi,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute puppy video.

Watch it right here:

Since being shared on the subReddit r/aww around 18 hours ago, this post has raked in more than 17,000 upvotes and several comments from dog lovers on the site.

“The best sleep he’s seen in ages right there,” reads a comment from a Redditor. “Looks very comfy,” posted another. “If you adopt him, we'd better see more of this lil guy!” commented another. To this, the original poster replied, “I’ve already started potty training him and yes he is part of the family now.” Yet another wrote, “Too cute!! Well done for picking him up and keeping him safe.”

