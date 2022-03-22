Student draws a quick sketch of her lecturer during class. Watch how she reacts

It isn't very rare for students to be doodling or scribbling something on their notebook while they are in class. Many people have memories of themselves being busy drawing something while their lecture was going on teaching. But very few people can say that they have drawn something with such talent that even their lecturer was impressed.

The video has been uploaded to Instagram by a user named Bhargavi who goes by the handle @gondesichandrika_. She is a self-taught artist based in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh and has over 8,300 followers on her page as of now. She also has a YouTube channel dedicated to her art pieces.

This particular video was uploaded with a caption that reads, “It isn’t great, but still she loved it.” The caption was complete with a hashtag - #drawing. There is a chance that this video will make you marvel at this girl's talent and how she managed to draw such a detailed sketch in such a short period of time.

Watch the video of the quick sketch right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 10 and since then, has gone massively viral on the platform. So far, the video has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this beautiful piece of art. It has also received more than a whopping 3.3 million views.

An Instagram user wrote, “Seeing your sketch, she forgot to scold you for not studying in the class.” It was accompanied by a few fire emojis. “You have a great teacher who appreciates your talent rather than scolding you for not paying attention. You, girl, are blessed,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “It's great that teachers like them are encouraging every talent their students have but not only studies.”

What are your thoughts on this talented student’s quick sketch?