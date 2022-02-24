Student Jaskaran Singh wins $25,000 in Jeopardy! National College Championship

A student, Jaskaran Singh, from the University of Texas at Austin won the final round of Jeopardy! National College Championship on February 22. He bagged $25,000 ( ₹1.8 crore approximately) following his victory. The 22-year-old is pursuing majors in finance and economics along with a minor in computer science. He is from Plano, Texas.

“After 18 games, the Jeopardy! National College Championship crowned its first-ever winner on Tuesday: Jaskaran Singh from the University of Texas at Austin,” the Jeopardy website said.

“[It] feels pretty awesome,” Jaskaran said of winning the $250,000 grand prize. “It’ll definitely go a long way towards paying my tuition and a lot more,” he was quoted as saying by the Jeopardy website. The collegiate tournament, hosted by Mayim Bialik, brought together 36 of America’s sharpest undergrads.

“Sorry Hulu watchers, but I have to spoil it; I just won the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship! First of all, want to thank everyone that supported me throughout this run (ma, pa, Ravkiran, the fellas, everyone who turned up to the watch parties). Also want to shout out all of the other contestants for being some of the nicest people I’ve met (except Alfred smh). Thanks to the Jeopardy staff for making us look pretty and bringing us all together. Not much left to say besides hook ‘em and catch me in the Tournament of Champions!” Jaskaran Singh tweeted after winning the show.

The official Twitter handle congratulated Jaskaran Singh on winning the college championship and wished him luck for Tournament of Champions.

Well done, Jaskaran Singh. You're at the top of your class. We'll see you at the Tournament of Champions! #JeopardyCollegeChampionship pic.twitter.com/LyMHXbleOv — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 23, 2022

Sorry Hulu watchers, but I have to spoil it; I just won the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship! First of all, want to thank everyone that supported me throughout this run (ma, pa, ravkiran, the fellas, everyone who turned up to the watch parties). Also (1/2) pic.twitter.com/s9JWjaqz8f — Jaskaran Singh (@jsinghmlk) February 23, 2022

Congratulations to Jaskaran Singh, winner of the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship! See his final stats now: pic.twitter.com/9J25Mb9jbE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 23, 2022

According to his LinkedIn profile, he loves to read, especially about history. He has also taught Punjabi language to children, including alphabet and basic reading and writing at Gurdwara Singh Sabha Richardson for three months in 2018.