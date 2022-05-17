Students form human mattress domino to pass time at hostel. Watch super fun video

Hostel life, especially for people who are staying in such a setting for the first time, can initially seem very tough. However, the journey becomes easier when they make friends and start having fun together. Those fun moments when captured and shared online also make for entertaining videos. Just like this clip that shows a few students forming a human mattress domino to pass time at their hostel.

Instagram user who goes by the name Ria posted the video. “Dear degree, why you playing so hard to get?” she wrote while sharing the video. She also added a few hashtags including #hostellife and @college.

The video opens to show someone pushing a student with a mattress kept behind her. Soon it is revealed that she is not alone but is a part of a human domino. Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. While some wrote it looks fun, a few others tagged their friends to ask why they never tried it.

“Wow, that’s cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Humne aisa kyo nahi kiaa kabh [Why we didn’t do it?],” asked another while tagging an individual. “It was so much fun,” posted a third. "Takeshi's Castle,” expressed a fourth. Some also showcased their reactions using laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

