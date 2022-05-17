Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Students form human mattress domino to pass time at hostel. Watch super fun video
trending

Students form human mattress domino to pass time at hostel. Watch super fun video

The video of the students in a hostel performing human mattress domino to pass time was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the women performing human mattress domino.(Instagram/@ria.maggu)
Published on May 17, 2022 10:31 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Hostel life, especially for people who are staying in such a setting for the first time, can initially seem very tough. However, the journey becomes easier when they make friends and start having fun together. Those fun moments when captured and shared online also make for entertaining videos. Just like this clip that shows a few students forming a human mattress domino to pass time at their hostel.

Instagram user who goes by the name Ria posted the video. “Dear degree, why you playing so hard to get?” she wrote while sharing the video. She also added a few hashtags including #hostellife and @college.

The video opens to show someone pushing a student with a mattress kept behind her. Soon it is revealed that she is not alone but is a part of a human domino. Take a look at the wonderful video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. While some wrote it looks fun, a few others tagged their friends to ask why they never tried it.

“Wow, that’s cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Humne aisa kyo nahi kiaa kabh [Why we didn’t do it?],” asked another while tagging an individual. “It was so much fun,” posted a third. "Takeshi's Castle,” expressed a fourth. Some also showcased their reactions using laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP