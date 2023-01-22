Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Students sing about their reactions to exams with a twist to SRK and Deepika Padukone’s Main Agar Kahoon. Watch

Published on Jan 22, 2023

The video of students singing SRK and Deepika Padukone’s Main Agar Kahoon with a twist was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the students who sang SRK and Deepika Padukone’s Main Agar Kahoon with a twist.(Instagram/@_saakhi)
Trisha Sengupta

A video capturing the emotions of students before exams is going viral online. The video shows a group singing the song Main Agar Kahoon from SRK and Deepika Padukone’s film Om Shanti Om but with a twist. Their hilarious rendition of the hit track has left people chuckling and may have the same effect on you too.

An Instagram artist posted the video on his page. The clip opens to show a group hanging out together. Soon they start singing about their feelings before exams and that too with funny lyrics. In the song, they also talk about the struggles of getting up to study even after placing multiple alarms.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few months ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 6.3 million views. Additionally, it has also received several likes and comments. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Mere liye bnaya h ye video thank you [This video is made for me],” posted an Instagram user. “Award milna chahiye lyrics likhne walon ko [The lyricists should be awarded],” expressed another. “Same here,” shared a third. “Why is it so relatable?” asked a fourth. “Hilarious,” wrote a fifth.

