Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Hit the space button and help the cute T-Rex jump over the approaching cacti to live and continue its endless run. By now, you must have guessed what we are talking about. It is Google’s hidden gem, the dinosaur game. If you haven’t heard about the game – though, it’s highly unlikely – it appears when Chrome browser detects that you’re offline. To be precise, it appears on the ‘Unable to connect to the Internet’ error page. Now a post related to the game shared by Google CEO Sunday Pichai has piqued people’s interest – and it has a surprise.

Taking to Twitter, Sundar Pichai wrote, “Might need to work on my surfing skills” and shared an image from the game. What is surprising is that the image shows the familiar dino trying to surf on a pink surfing board.

Wondering why you never saw a splash of colour in the iconic black and white game? It is because the game recently got a makeover to celebrate Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Take a look at the post shared by Sundar Pichai:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 8,600 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many shared tweets appreciating the makeover. A few also took the route of hilarity while commenting.

“This is the first time I have seen a dinosaur riding a horse with a helmet for protection. I really enjoyed it!!” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

“Oh ho…now it's way cooler,” expressed another. “I need underwater swimming skill,” shared a third mentioning another recently added feature of the game.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Sundar Pichai?