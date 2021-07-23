Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise
trending

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

“Might need to work on my surfing skills," Sundar Pichai wrote while sharing the image from Google's dino game.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to share the picture of Google’s dino game.(Instagram/@sundarpichai)

Hit the space button and help the cute T-Rex jump over the approaching cacti to live and continue its endless run. By now, you must have guessed what we are talking about. It is Google’s hidden gem, the dinosaur game. If you haven’t heard about the game – though, it’s highly unlikely – it appears when Chrome browser detects that you’re offline. To be precise, it appears on the ‘Unable to connect to the Internet’ error page. Now a post related to the game shared by Google CEO Sunday Pichai has piqued people’s interest – and it has a surprise.

Taking to Twitter, Sundar Pichai wrote, “Might need to work on my surfing skills” and shared an image from the game. What is surprising is that the image shows the familiar dino trying to surf on a pink surfing board.

Wondering why you never saw a splash of colour in the iconic black and white game? It is because the game recently got a makeover to celebrate Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Take a look at the post shared by Sundar Pichai:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 8,600 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many shared tweets appreciating the makeover. A few also took the route of hilarity while commenting.

“This is the first time I have seen a dinosaur riding a horse with a helmet for protection. I really enjoyed it!!” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

“Oh ho…now it's way cooler,” expressed another. “I need underwater swimming skill,” shared a third mentioning another recently added feature of the game.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Sundar Pichai?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google ceo sundar pichai twitter

Related Stories

trending

Sundar Pichai surprises winner of Doodle for Google contest with a video call

PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 04:19 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP