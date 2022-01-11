Home / Trending / Sunil Grover shares video of ‘best wedding invite’ he has ever seen. Watch
trending

Sunil Grover shares video of ‘best wedding invite’ he has ever seen. Watch

Sunil Grover took to Instagram to share the ‘best wedding invite’ video.
The image is taken from the wedding invite Instagram video shared by Sunil Grover.(Instagram/@whosunilgrover)
The image is taken from the wedding invite Instagram video shared by Sunil Grover.(Instagram/@whosunilgrover)
Updated on Jan 11, 2022 05:36 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

A creative wedding invite, shared by Sunil Grover, has created a buzz online. The video, which is now making people chuckle, has a Minnal Murali twist. It is a Malayalam-language superhero film that was released in 2021. The video of the invite has now impressed many and there is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

“This is the best wedding invite I have ever seen! Congratulations Amal and Anju! Wish you a super life!” Grover wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show a thief snatching a woman’s purse and a person wearing a Minnal Murali costume, recovering it. The video then goes on to show the ‘superhero’ saving her at various instances. The sweet and witty clip ends with a reminder for invitees to “save the date”.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than four lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered various comments from people.

”Wowwww,” wrote an Instagram user. “Fabbbbbbb,” posted another. Many also shared clapping or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram sunil grover
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out