Sunil Grover shares video of ‘best wedding invite’ he has ever seen. Watch

A creative wedding invite, shared by Sunil Grover, has created a buzz online. The video, which is now making people chuckle, has a Minnal Murali twist. It is a Malayalam-language superhero film that was released in 2021. The video of the invite has now impressed many and there is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

“This is the best wedding invite I have ever seen! Congratulations Amal and Anju! Wish you a super life!” Grover wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show a thief snatching a woman’s purse and a person wearing a Minnal Murali costume, recovering it. The video then goes on to show the ‘superhero’ saving her at various instances. The sweet and witty clip ends with a reminder for invitees to “save the date”.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than four lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered various comments from people.

”Wowwww,” wrote an Instagram user. “Fabbbbbbb,” posted another. Many also shared clapping or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?